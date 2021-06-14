Rapid City’s finest and bravest go head-to-head in 16th Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The 16th annual Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive takes place at the Rushmore Mall from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 – Thursday, June 24 and from 7:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25.

Each donor will receive a T-shirt and refreshments, while supplies last, as well as entered into prize drawings. For an appointment call 605-646-2625 or visit donors.vitalant.org and enter the sponsor code: gunsnhosesrc.

Guns n’ Hoses stats:

· Support Rapid City law enforcement and firefighters as they battle it out to see who can bring in the most life-saving blood donations. The Rapid City Police Department won last year’s trophy, winning by 94 more donors than the Fire Department brought in.

· The 2020 win puts them in the lead in the yearly competition 8 to 7

· A total of 678 units of blood were collected during last year’s Guns n’ Hoses event, with hopes to collect 1,000 units this year.

Need for blood donations:

· The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted blood donations. We continue to cancel drives in the area as not all groups and organizations are back to regular activities just yet.

· Blood has a short shelf life and must be continually replenished especially in the upcoming summer months when donations tend to decrease. Patients continue to need blood, no matter the season.

· It’s the blood already on the shelf that helps in an emergency. That’s why it’s crucial to maintain a safe and ready supply at all times.

· There’s a need for donors of all blood types. Blood donation a necessary health care activity, and it takes only an hour of your time. Across our region – which extends into Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado, Vitalant needs to collect approximately 450 units each day. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

· Remember to bring an ID, and make sure you eat within two hours ahead of your donation and drink plenty of water. Donors who are vaccinated are not required to wear a face covering. Unvaccinated donors will be required to have an appropriate face covering

