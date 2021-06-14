Rapid City Rush coach hoping to see family with loosening border restrictions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As life continues its return to normal and more people get vaccinated, the United States and Canadian governments are taking steps toward opening up the border between the two countries.

For more than a year, the U.S./Canadian border has been closed to Americans, and Canadians hoping to return home have been met with tough restrictions.

Originally from a small town in Manitoba, the head coach of the Rapid City Rush now hangs his skates in South Dakota but the pandemic has kept him from being able to visit his childhood home.

“It’s been tough,” said Daniel Tetrault, head coach for the Rapid City Rush. “It’s been two years since I’ve seen my family, I’ve got little nieces and nephews that were born that I haven’t seen, and especially my parents. So it’s been really tough. Not only on myself but also the players.”

During the 2020/2021 season, half the team was made up of Candian players.

Their travel between the two countries was tough.

Restrictions included COVID testing before entering Canada, quarantining upon arrival, and testing again once inside the country., according to the Canadian Government.

As of June 9, that government announced though it would allow fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents to bypass the current mandatory hotel quarantine starting in July.

But, they would still have to take a COVID-19 test upon entry and isolate until given a negative test result.

“That’s great news,” said Tetrault. “I wish they would have done it earlier. But they have to follow science, I’m not a scientist. But it just doesn’t make sense if you’re vaccinated and can’t cross the border. I believe, if you are vaccinated, that you should be able to cross the border without quarantining.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden are working to lessen restrictions but no official date for border reopening between the two countries has been announced.

“I hope this law passes soon, that they open the borders freely. I’m looking forward to going home,” said Tetrault. “Hopefully they get the law passed and it’ll be nice to see family and give them a big hug once that law passes.”

