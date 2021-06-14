Advertisement

Potentially the hottest temperatures of the year are expected tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano and Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect some hot temperatures across the area today with lower 90s expected in Western South Dakota. Sheridan, however, could reach triple digits this afternoon. There is also a chance of storms later on this afternoon and evening. Expect some storms to roll into Northeast Wyoming at around 4-6 PM. Storms will continue off to the east but dissipate as they do so. The heaviest rain expected from these storms will be in Northeast Wyoming. There is a marginal risk for severe weather from places in Western Rapid City as well as the Black Hills and most of Northeast Wyoming. There may be some very small hailstones with some of the storms. Tonight will be a mild night as temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. Tomorrow expect the hottest temperatures of the year so far with mid-to-upper 90s expected in Western South Dakota. Out in Northeast Wyoming, triple digits are likely. Record temperatures for this time of year are possible out in Gillette and Sheridan. Clear skies will accompany the high temperatures tomorrow. As we look at the rest of the week, temperatures will slowly cool down into the lower 80s by the weekend with mostly dry weather for the week ahead.

