Hot Start to the Week, then a Bit of a Break

By Eric W Gardner
Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will experience hot weather early this week as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern. The hottest day will be Tuesday, when several places will experience 100+ highs.

A couple of isolated thunderstorms will be possible today into this evening, but dry weather is expected the rest of the week. Temperatures will come down Wednesday through Friday in wake of a week cold front that will shunt the hottest air off to the south and east.

The next chance of moisture arrives Sunday.

