COVID-19 numbers on Monday in South Dakota
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,616.
No new deaths were reported in the state.
Dewey County reported 2 new cases, and Meade and Pennington counties each reported 1 new case.
Hospitalizations have decreased by 8, bringing the total to 26.
According to CDC data, 55.82% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.98% have completed the full vaccine series.
