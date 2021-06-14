Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers on Monday in South Dakota

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 17 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,616.

No new deaths were reported in the state.

Dewey County reported 2 new cases, and Meade and Pennington counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have decreased by 8, bringing the total to 26.

According to CDC data, 55.82% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 50.98% have completed the full vaccine series.

