BHSU develops summer events for the community

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University tries to stay involved with the community by engaging in projects and events.

A collaboration between the school and the community of Spearfish created the Joy of Learning-A Festival of Talks.

“Originally we thought we were having it under a tent, so we were calling it ‘Tent College.’ Then we moved on from there sort of as a group. The deans, the provosts, and the community made decisions on how to put it together,” said Amy Fuqua, the Dean of College of Liberal Arts and Graduate Studies at BHSU.

The event’s first year featured 20 professors from different areas of the school who each present a Ted-Talk style speech.

The idea started when the school’s provost met with Fuqua.

“She wanted some sort of way to engage the community in the summer and to bring the community to campus,” said Fuqua.

Lectures range from geology to social and natural sciences, to poetry and music.

“So, we have all kinds of things. One of the ones I’m really looking forward to is the last one of the days on Thursday with professor Katrina Jenson on the chemistry involved in the making of color,” said Fuqua.

3 summer camps for high schoolers are also planned at the school’s campus and taught by professors in photography, entrepreneurship, and creative writing.

“We are all very excited about having younger students come onto campus and really get some experience from those professors,” said Summer Camp Coordinator, Helen Merriman

The camps were originally scheduled for their first appearance at BHSU last year but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Merriman says these programs are a great way to bridge the academic semester and help students find potential lifelong interests.

Both Fuqua and Merriman look forward to having these events for years to come.

