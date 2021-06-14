Advertisement

BHSU develops summer events for the community

(KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University tries to stay involved with the community by engaging in projects and events.

A collaboration between the school and the community of Spearfish created the Joy of Learning-A Festival of Talks.

“Originally we thought we were having it under a tent, so we were calling it ‘Tent College.’ Then we moved on from there sort of as a group. The deans, the provosts, and the community made decisions on how to put it together,” said Amy Fuqua, the Dean of College of Liberal Arts and Graduate Studies at BHSU.

The event’s first year featured 20 professors from different areas of the school who each present a Ted-Talk style speech.

The idea started when the school’s provost met with Fuqua.

“She wanted some sort of way to engage the community in the summer and to bring the community to campus,” said Fuqua.

Lectures range from geology to social and natural sciences, to poetry and music.

“So, we have all kinds of things. One of the ones I’m really looking forward to is the last one of the days on Thursday with professor Katrina Jenson on the chemistry involved in the making of color,” said Fuqua.

3 summer camps for high schoolers are also planned at the school’s campus and taught by professors in photography, entrepreneurship, and creative writing.

“We are all very excited about having younger students come onto campus and really get some experience from those professors,” said Summer Camp Coordinator, Helen Merriman

The camps were originally scheduled for their first appearance at BHSU last year but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Merriman says these programs are a great way to bridge the academic semester and help students find potential lifelong interests.

Both Fuqua and Merriman look forward to having these events for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister
The youngest of five, Susan Fast Eagle’s disappearance has left her older sister in desperate...
Missing woman leaves family desperately searching for answers
Event organizers hope Saturday’s vigil can provide a sense of healing and unity.
Candlelight vigil held to honor lost indigenous community members
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data
A young girl attending a parade after a shooting at the Knollwood Apartments.
“We want to be safe and protected, ”Children march in parade after Knollwood shooting

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden are working to lessen...
Rapid City Rush coach hoping to see family with loosening border restrictions
South Dakota pork plant, labor union reach 4-year agreement
The Gem Theatre in Philip, South Dakota.
Philip’s Gem Theatre raising money for new projector
Triple digits expected in Northeast Wyoming
KOTA Territory Noon News - VOD - clipped version