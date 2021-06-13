Hottest temperatures of the year potentially this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect some showers and storms to continue over the next several hours in the western Black Hills and southern counties. Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s across the region. Tomorrow expect lower 90s across the area and some triple digits out in northeast Wyoming. We will also see the chance of storms in the afternoon tomorrow across the area. Very light rain is expected and may linger into tomorrow night. Tuesday we may see the hottest temperatures of the year in our area. Triple digits are likely in northeast Wyoming and upper 90s are expected in western South Dakota. After Tuesday, temperatures will slowly cool down as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.