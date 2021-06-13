Advertisement

Hottest temperatures of the year potentially this week

By Jacob Montesano
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect some showers and storms to continue over the next several hours in the western Black Hills and southern counties. Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s across the region. Tomorrow expect lower 90s across the area and some triple digits out in northeast Wyoming. We will also see the chance of storms in the afternoon tomorrow across the area. Very light rain is expected and may linger into tomorrow night. Tuesday we may see the hottest temperatures of the year in our area. Triple digits are likely in northeast Wyoming and upper 90s are expected in western South Dakota. After Tuesday, temperatures will slowly cool down as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln County sheriff’s officials say the body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night.
10-year-old dies in South Dakota river after saving sister
The youngest of five, Susan Fast Eagle’s disappearance has left her older sister in desperate...
Missing woman leaves family desperately searching for answers
Event organizers hope Saturday’s vigil can provide a sense of healing and unity.
Candlelight vigil held to honor lost indigenous community members
A young girl attending a parade after a shooting at the Knollwood Apartments.
“We want to be safe and protected, ”Children march in parade after Knollwood shooting
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security...
Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Hot Start to the Week, then a Bit of a Break
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Chance of storms
Hottest temperatures of the year potentially on Tuesday
Very hot in the early part of next week
Hot temperatures continue next week