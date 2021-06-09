Whether hiking or biking on a trail, sharing is caring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the weather gets hotter, so does the popularity of outdoor recreation. As you start to find your way onto trails, it’s important to keep in mind that they see a variety of different users.

ACME bicycles sees more customers during the spring and summer months, as more people seek mountain biking.

The owner of ACME bicycles, Tim Rangitsch, is a mountain biker himself and knows the kinds of people that he’s sees around town, “hikers, bikers, runners - the multiple use paths through town are busy now. Most every hour of the day.”

Mountain biking has an attractive rush for thrill seekers.

“You know, you’ve got the ability to go faster than you could ever run. You remember in Star Wars where the Ewoks are on Endor flying those speeders through the trees? I mean, it is really a lot like that,” says Rangitsch.

With that speed in mind, he switches gears to being cautious, “bicyclists should be alert and aware to not run over a pedestrian.”

However, it’s a two way street. Multiple use trails are meant to cater to all kinds of traffic.

“Occasionally three to four people walking shoulder to shoulder across the whole trail. So, that’s kind of on them to stay on one side for oncoming for overtaking traffic,” says Rangitsch.

People aren’t the only ones, as man’s best friends also has a right to the trails.

“Dog’s on leashes. When you have a 10-foot leash across the trail,” says Rangitsch. “You’re kind of creating a hazard.”

Speaking of dogs, “the people walking dogs on the trails and bagging the dog poop, and leaving the bag out on the trail, they just need to be aware there’s no poop fairy.”

In other words, when your pet does it’s duty. It’s your Responsibility to do yours too.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.