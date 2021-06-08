Advertisement

As temperatures rise so does danger with hot cars

By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we continue to see those summer temperatures rise, your car can become a dangerous place for children and pets.

The Rapid City Fire Department say they have been seeing an increase in emergency calls involving people trapped in hot cars.

Lieutenant John Potter from Fire Station 1 says this is a lingering concern as the days get longer and the temperatures hotter.

”With the temperatures,” says Potter, “being in the 90′s, after five, maybe even ten minutes, we can see the temperatures inside the car increase to upwards of 150, or even 170.”

Potter says it important that drivers and passengers take extra steps to be more careful as we approach the dryer part of summer.

”Cracking your windows isn’t enough, leaving the AC on in your car, still isn’t really enough, if you’re going inside make sure you’re brining your babies, your fur babies,” Potter expressed.

If you see anyone who you think may be trapped inside a car, the first thing to do is call 911. Then, look to see if a parent or guardian may be around.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash shakes Belle Fourche
A robbery happened around 3:30 Monday morning at the Loaf N Jug at 1601 Haines Avenue.
RCPD looking for two suspects in a gas station robbery
House fire in Box Elder
Two firefighters transported for heat-related injuries while dealing with a house fire in Box Elder
More than 2,000 servicemen and women are in the hills conducting training this year.
‘Golden Coyote’ National Guard training helps ship lumber to Pine Ridge
Green’s Moving & Storage is backed up and booked up, storing people’s things for months rather...
Housing boom overwhelming companies across Rapid City

Latest News

Trees are dying in The Hills because of the Ips Engraver Beetle and hail.
Trees die, beetles and hail are to blame
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
The home rule system, instituted in many communities across South Dakota, would allow the city...
Penn. Co. Republican Women host ‘home rule’ debate
The Red Cross will care for the family for the next two days.
House catches fire on 1900 Block of Country Rd.
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County