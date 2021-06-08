As temperatures rise so does danger with hot cars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As we continue to see those summer temperatures rise, your car can become a dangerous place for children and pets.

The Rapid City Fire Department say they have been seeing an increase in emergency calls involving people trapped in hot cars.

Lieutenant John Potter from Fire Station 1 says this is a lingering concern as the days get longer and the temperatures hotter.

”With the temperatures,” says Potter, “being in the 90′s, after five, maybe even ten minutes, we can see the temperatures inside the car increase to upwards of 150, or even 170.”

Potter says it important that drivers and passengers take extra steps to be more careful as we approach the dryer part of summer.

”Cracking your windows isn’t enough, leaving the AC on in your car, still isn’t really enough, if you’re going inside make sure you’re brining your babies, your fur babies,” Potter expressed.

If you see anyone who you think may be trapped inside a car, the first thing to do is call 911. Then, look to see if a parent or guardian may be around.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.