Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong storms are again on the away to the Black Hills region, and so is more heat. Our skies could see some severe weather starting tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area under a slight risk for severe weather starting tomorrow afternoon.

The severe weather is making another appearance this workweek. So for the folks who would like to go outside and enjoy the hot weather at a nearby pool, I would get your swimming plans in earlier in the day, because the afternoons could prove to be a challenge with thunderstorms rolling in during the afternoon and evening hours.

We were under a slight risk about two weeks ago and that zone brought with it a few small tornadoes and lots of gusty winds and small hail. We are likely to see something similar Tuesday. I am not convinced that there is a significant chance of tornadoes, but it never hurts to prepare for them anyway.

The low that will cause our downpour drama is trekking in from the Pacific Northwest and will gain momentum in about 24 hours. There is also the influx of southern moisture and heat that is adding to our instability. This is not the only threat for severe weather this week.

We are also going to keep an eye on another system that could add to our rain totals on Thursday as well. Our weather team is watching that system as well for development. We will keep you posted.

