Advertisement

Rapid City Council approves by 9-1 on not allowing certain vehicles on downtown sidewalks

RC Council
RC Council(Connor Matteson)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Council approved a move to ban certain types of electric scooters, bicycles, and skateboards downtown -- by a vote of 9 to 1.

A new state law allowed for those types of vehicles to be used -- but allowed cities to make regulations depending on the safety of the public.

After a study done by the city, the council came up with an area in downtown Rapid City where the ban would be put in place. Those areas include the railroad tracks between Main and Omaha to the north and St. Joe on the south and 5th to 9th street.

”We have a lot of concerns, sidewalk cafes, business signs, other issues where it does become a safety issue.”Darrell Shoemaker, says

People who use motorized carts due to a disability are exempt from the new ruling, as well as law enforcement officers using bikes and segways.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem’s office sees two more staff departures
UPDATE: Missing child reported
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in SD
South Dakota lawmakers reject school rules for medical pot
American Airlines connects Rapid City to LaGuardia.
Rapid City Regional Airport to LaGuardia, it’s a thing now

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota legislative leadership push change to State-Tribal Relations committee
South Dakota cattle industry leaders come together to address concerns
South Dakota cattle industry leaders come together to address concerns
Rapid City School Board elections set to begin Tuesday
Rapid City School Board elections set to begin Tuesday
Rapid City School Board elections set to begin Tuesday