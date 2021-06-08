Rapid City Council approves by 9-1 on not allowing certain vehicles on downtown sidewalks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Council approved a move to ban certain types of electric scooters, bicycles, and skateboards downtown -- by a vote of 9 to 1.

A new state law allowed for those types of vehicles to be used -- but allowed cities to make regulations depending on the safety of the public.

After a study done by the city, the council came up with an area in downtown Rapid City where the ban would be put in place. Those areas include the railroad tracks between Main and Omaha to the north and St. Joe on the south and 5th to 9th street.

”We have a lot of concerns, sidewalk cafes, business signs, other issues where it does become a safety issue.”Darrell Shoemaker, says

People who use motorized carts due to a disability are exempt from the new ruling, as well as law enforcement officers using bikes and segways.

