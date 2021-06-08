Black Hills Energy warns customers of scam attempts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Multiple scam attempts involving Black Hills Energy in Rapid City have been reported.

The utility company is warning its customers about an attempted batch of scam calls in the area. During the phony calls, the customer is told that they have a delinquent bill and will have their electricity turned off unless a payment is made immediately over the phone.

Customers with any concerns about the identity of a someone claiming to be a representative of the company to call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554 and verify the validity of the caller.

To avoid being victimized by these predatory scammers, never give in to high-pressure callers seeking personal information. If someone does call claiming to represent your local utility company and they make any demands for immediate payment or personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your utility bill.

In the event that an individual actually shows up in person with unscheduled and implausible demands and requests, be sure to verify whether an employee was dispatched to your location. Call your utility company using the number on your bill or the company’s website.

Black Hills Energy employees wear shirts with a Black Hills Energy logo, carry a company-issued photo ID and drive logoed vehicles. Employees of Black Hills Energy will gladly wait outside while you call the company to verify their identity. Do not provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit. If you feel threatened in any way, call law enforcement immediately.

