Warmer temperatures return tomorrow with a chance of storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was much cooler than what we saw the last two days. Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s for most of the region with clear skies. Warm weather returns tomorrow with a small chance for storms. Tomorrow we will start out dry but storms will approach from the south by the afternoon at roughly 2-4 PM. Storms are expected to hit the city at around 5-6 PM. Eastern counties will experience the storms slightly after that at roughly 7-9 PM. Towns in northeast Wyoming will likely little to no rainfall. Tomorrow we will also see temperatures climb back into the 90s. Tomorrow’s highs will be upper 80s in the hills, lower 90s near the hills, and upper 90s in the plains. Tuesday brings yet another chance for rain with the warm temperatures as well. The heat will not go away any time soon as highs in the 90s are expected throughout much of the week ahead.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.