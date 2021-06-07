South Dakota cattle industry leaders come together to address concerns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Leaders from South Dakota’s largest industry met in Pierre last week to discuss the challenges facing the cattle industry.

Each with differing viewpoints on the matter, six agricultural groups met in Pierre on June 2, hoping to create a united front as they work to better South Dakota’s cattle industry.

“Ultimately all five groups want the same thing, we just have different ideas on how to get there. But we also recognize the fact that agriculture has a smaller voice in the world today and in the public so we need to unite and have a consistent voice as much as possible,” said Eric Jennings, president of the South Dakota Cattleman’s Association.

The groups, including South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Stock Growers Association, and South Dakota Livestock Auction Markets, came together on three main points: better food security, education of consumers and politicians, and improved price transparency for cash and contract fed cattle.

“The problem with the contracted cattle is that there’s no transparency in that so there’s no price discovery being reported and so we don’t know if the price per pound that I’m getting for my fat cattle is a fair price or not and if I should be taking that price,” said Jennings.

The cattle industry provided the state’s economy with 5.8 billion dollars in 2019 and current beef demand is high, but Jennings said this meeting was important to hopefully ease frustrations on the producer side of things.

“It’s a huge frustration I think for us as much as anything that there’s certainly money in the cattle industry and the beef industry right now but the producers aren’t getting a very large share of that,” said Jennings. “Most of that share is being taken by the packing houses and then the wholesalers and jobbers .”

Last week’s meeting was step one is creating change and although there are plans for future meetings and courses of action, Jennings said another meeting date has not yet been set.

