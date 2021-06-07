Advertisement

Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here,” along with the image of the decorated sweets.(Dawn Cooley)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, TX (Gray News) – Small business owners in Texas said they lost a significant number of Facebook followers because of a rainbow heart cookie post, but the community support since has been astronomical.

Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here,” along with the image of the decorated sweets. Pride Month is observed in June.

More LOVE. Less hate. Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here🌈✨

Posted by Confections on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

“Honestly, I never thought a post that literally said, ‘more love less hate,’ would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods,” Confections Bakery wrote in a follow-up post.

Today has been hard. Really hard. We lost a significant amount of followers because of a rainbow heart cookie we...

Posted by Confections on Thursday, June 3, 2021

The business said it received a hateful message and the cancellation of a large order at the last minute in response to the image.

“If you love our cookies, we will have an over-abundance of them tomorrow,” Confections Bakery posted, not anticipating the outpouring of support it was about to experience.

The next day, a line of people eager to get their hands on one of the bakery’s treats stretched down the street.

“We are astonished at your generosity of heart. The line is wrapped around the street since we opened,” the bakery posted online.

We are overwhelmed. This was taken around noon today and sent to us by a sweet customer. Thank you. ❤️

Posted by Confections on Friday, June 4, 2021

“All this attention on our small business is very humbling,” co-owner Dawn wrote on Facebook. “In the 11 years we’ve been open, we’ve never seen anything quite like this.”

When the bakery had sold out of treats, customers continued to donate money. Instead of investing it into the business, Confections is encouraging people to donate to one of the pet shelters or rescues in its area.

“We are overwhelmed by all the sweet words of support posted, messaged and emailed,” Confections wrote on Facebook. “There are so many it may take us a while to get through them all. Tears of joy ran down my face as I read through them.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem’s office sees two more staff departures
UPDATE: Missing child reported
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in SD
South Dakota lawmakers reject school rules for medical pot
American Airlines connects Rapid City to LaGuardia.
Rapid City Regional Airport to LaGuardia, it’s a thing now

Latest News

Todd Smith, 19, is being remembered by his friends as “the kindest soul you’ll ever meet.” He...
High schooler mistaken for burglar killed by homeowner; friends call for arrest
Police say Washington state law allows a homeowner to use deadly force if they feel their lives...
Homeowner claims self-defense in shooting death of high schooler; friends have doubts
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Within days of the incident, police arrested the Texas mother on charges of criminal trespass...
Mom spends full day disguised as teen daughter to prove schools need better security
Police say 9-month-old Mi Angel Gaines was found safe after she was allegedly abducted by her...
9-month-old girl from NY found safe; Amber Alert canceled