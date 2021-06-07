Noem’s office sees two more staff departures

PIERRE, S.D. - Gov. Kristi Noem’s office recently lost the services of two more staffers.

Caroline Thorman, Noem’s Policy Advisor and Federal Liason, moved on from the office sometime on May 17th.

Julie Muldoon, a former Director of Coalitions and Policy Advisor, moved on from the office May 28th. Muldoon will become the Vice President of Public Affairs at Finseca.

Noem’s Communication Director Ian Fury confirmed that Muldoon was moving on to “pursue another opportunity.”

Thorman had only served in her role since October of 2020, replacing Noem’s daughter after she departed a few months before.

The departures of the two are just the latest members of Noem’s office to leave since the start of the year. Former Chief of Staff Tony Venhuizen left in April to fill a position on the South Dakota Board of Regents. Former senior advisor Maggie Seidel left in March to pursue other career opportunities, also at Finseca.

Fury says that they “plan to hire staff to fulfill their duties,” but did not provide a timeline for that goal.

