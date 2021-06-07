UPDATE: Missing child reported

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - MISSING CHILD UPDATE: Loreina Shaw has been located safe.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are currently seeking the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Loreina Shaw. Shaw is described as a Native American female, 5′3″, 100lbs, brown eyes, long brown hair. She was last seen at around 8:20 this morning in the 300 block of Curtis Street, wearing a light blue hoodie, blue pants, and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information about Shaw’s whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

