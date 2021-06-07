Advertisement

The Hot Weather is Back, but so is a Slight Chance of Storms

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the nice break from the heat we experienced Sunday, the heat is back, and is here to stay through Thursday.

A couple of chances of thunderstorms will greet us this week: the first late today and tonight as a disturbance moves through. Today’s storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail, but they will be few and far between. The best chance of severe storms will be from Faith on north and east.

A more defined disturbance moves through Tuesday afternoon and evening. Scattered strong storms will be possible, with the best chance for severe weather in northwest South Dakota.

One more chance of storms arrives Thursday evening, when more severe weather will be possible.

The weekend looks hot and dry.

