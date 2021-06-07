Deer Mountain will reopen in December 2022

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - 440 acres of land in the Black Hills was up for sale on and off for the past four years.

Now, the former Black Hills winter spot known as Deer Mountain is set to reopen under new ownership.

“We just loved its history. It operated from 1968 until 2017 and many people had fun there. We thought it would be a great value for what we were buying it for to develop lots around it and reactivate the winter venue,” said CEO of Keating Resources, Gerard Keating.

Reactivating the winter venue will involve investigating whether the old ski lifts on the property work, but if they don’t Keating said they won’t waste any resources fixing them.

Instead, the resort wants to focus on tubing as the main focus for the winter venue.

In addition to opening a tubing hill, the company purchased 200 acres around the area and plans on developing 130 home lots on the side of the mountain.

“We’re just excited to be in South Dakota. Our company invests about $10 million in South Dakota. We love it. Love the people and love the opportunity. If your dream is to get away from it all and have a mountainside home, there won’t be anything better in South Dakota than what we’re going to be offering,” said Keating.

Close to the project is a neighboring resort of Terry Peak, but Keating isn’t worried about competing with the business and is actually looking into working with them.

“As a matter of fact, we are in communication with Terry Peak about potentially managing this forest because they have a great operation, which I respect, and we’re trying to work with them because they have the experience and ability to manage it.”

The winter venue is set to open on December 15th, 2022.

Keating said overall, he believes this project is a great investment.

