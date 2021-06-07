COVID-19 numbers for Monday in SD
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 14 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,538.
No new deaths were reported.
Pennington County reported 4 new cases, and Corson, Fall River and Todd counties each reported 1 new case.
Hospitalizations have increased by three, bringing the total to 40.
According to CDC data, 55.12% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.94% have completed the full vaccine series.
