COVID-19 numbers for Monday in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 14 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,538.

No new deaths were reported.

Pennington County reported 4 new cases, and Corson, Fall River and Todd counties each reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have increased by three, bringing the total to 40.

According to CDC data, 55.12% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.94% have completed the full vaccine series.

