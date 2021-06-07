Advertisement

Black Hills Destinations: Explore the Botanical Gardens

Walk through a beautiful Black Hills Oasis
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Botanical Gardens is sixteen miles away from Mount Rushmore. The beautiful oasis is inside of Reptile Gardens and offers views of fresh plants, flowers, and sounds of wildlife.

The gardens have been around for nine years and offers something different each year.

David Yahne is the curator of the Botanical Gardens, he works with greenhouses across the country to find exotic plants and unique flowers.

" We mix it up every year, we do different color patterns. We do different colors together, we see what works for us in the past, we do that with things that we’ve noticed look good together and do companion planting. Working with and comparing and contrasting plant beds is something we love to do.”

It takes two to three months to plan and design the gardens for the summer season. Around twenty thousand flowers are planted each year.

For more information visit: https://www.reptilegardens.com/botanical-gardens/

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem’s office sees two more staff departures
UPDATE: Missing child reported
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in SD
South Dakota lawmakers reject school rules for medical pot
American Airlines connects Rapid City to LaGuardia.
Rapid City Regional Airport to LaGuardia, it’s a thing now

Latest News

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota legislative leadership push change to State-Tribal Relations committee
South Dakota cattle industry leaders come together to address concerns
South Dakota cattle industry leaders come together to address concerns
Rapid City School Board elections set to begin Tuesday
Rapid City School Board elections set to begin Tuesday
Rapid City School Board elections set to begin Tuesday
RC Council
Rapid City Council approves by 9-1 on not allowing certain vehicles on downtown sidewalks