Black Hills Destinations: Explore the Botanical Gardens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Botanical Gardens is sixteen miles away from Mount Rushmore. The beautiful oasis is inside of Reptile Gardens and offers views of fresh plants, flowers, and sounds of wildlife.

The gardens have been around for nine years and offers something different each year.

David Yahne is the curator of the Botanical Gardens, he works with greenhouses across the country to find exotic plants and unique flowers.

" We mix it up every year, we do different color patterns. We do different colors together, we see what works for us in the past, we do that with things that we’ve noticed look good together and do companion planting. Working with and comparing and contrasting plant beds is something we love to do.”

It takes two to three months to plan and design the gardens for the summer season. Around twenty thousand flowers are planted each year.

For more information visit: https://www.reptilegardens.com/botanical-gardens/

