B-1 Fly-over to kickoff Belle Fourche parade

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Belle Fourche, S.D. (KOTA) – The Black Hills Roundup annual Fourth of July parade is a go.

An estimated 25,000 people are expected to gather in Belle Fourche with more than 100 entries making their way through town. Everything from wagons pulled by teams to high school bands and school reunion floats, will be making appearances in the parade.

“We are the premier event in South Dakota over the Fourth of July holiday,” said Mitch Johnson, parade chairman.

This year’s theme is New Visions, Old Traditions. In that vein, a B1 flyover that will kick off the day.

