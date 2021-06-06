Advertisement

Cooler temperatures Sunday with sunny skies and windy conditions

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this evening. The storms will mostly be in the northern counties and a few of them may contain gusty winds and small hail. All of the rain will be cleared out by the morning. Expect sunny skies and much cooler temperatures across the area on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s around the hills and lower 80s in the plains. Also expect some windy conditions, especially in the morning. Winds could gust up to 40 MPH in the morning hours. The winds will taper off as the day progresses. As we head into Monday, temperatures are expected to warm back up into the 90s. We also expect some scattered showers and storms in the evening, mostly in and around the Black Hills. We’ll see similar conditions on Tuesday with a chance for rain and warm temperatures. The warm temperatures are likely to continue throughout the week ahead.

