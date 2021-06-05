Rapid City Regional Airport to LaGuardia, it’s a thing now

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of year when more and more people start making their way to The Hills.

Last week, Rapid City Regional Airport introduced flights to both Atlanta and Detroit, and today the first flight landed from LaGuardia. The flight will continue throughout the Summer.

New York’s LaGuardia Airport is the twentieth busiest airport in the United States, so the seasonal connections are expected to provide a lot of traffic through The Hills during the tourism season.

Rapid City Regional Airport plans to start many new flights over the course of the Summer, allowing easier travel conditions for visitors, and for residents with summer plans.

Florida connections are popular among the people of Western South Dakota seeking summer travel, according to Rapid City Regional Airport’s Executive Director, Patrick Dame, and they are expected to be coming soon.

”We do have a lot of demand locally for the winter Florida markets, and we will have some summer Florida markets coming in. Right now,” says Dame, “we’ll have a big growth through the summer. We’re really a hyper seasonal market, and as we get into the tourism season that’s when we see most of our flights coming in.”

The round trip flight is available through American Airlines, and will provide services to LaGuardia on Saturdays for the duration of the summer.

