Warmest temperatures of the year today and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect mid-to-upper 90s across the area today and tomorrow. There is also little cloud cover expected so make sure you wear sunscreen if you are outside. Chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening. A few may be severe. Start getting used to the warm weather cause next week is mostly upper 80s and dry weather.

