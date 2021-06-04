‘Red Pill Expo’ being hosted at The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An event called the Red Pill Expo is being held at The Monument over the weekend. The convention, which travels across the nation, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about topics such as COVID-19.

A city-owned civic center, named after the prominent healthcare organization in western South Dakota, might be the last place you would expect to hear conspiracy theories about the worst pandemic in a century. But that’s what the Red Pill Expo plans to bring to Rapid City this weekend.

G. Edward Griffin is the founder of the Expo. He said that despite the positions his organization takes, they don’t think of themselves as a partisan group.

“We’ve got choices, we think, but not on the really important issues,” Griffin said. “This is precisely one of the things we’ll be talking about. People aren’t interested in who you’re going to vote for. They’re interested in what you’re going to vote for.”

The Red Pill Expo has said in the past that the pandemic, and ensuing medical regulations, are part of a plot for elites to seize global power.

Griffin said that South Dakota being what he calls an “open state” is what attracted the convention, and is grateful for the policies of Governor Kristi Noem.

“I totally admire everything she says and does, but she’ll soon be gone, that’s how politics works,” Griffin said. “There will be another governor, and who knows what that Governor is going to think. So, we look beyond the personalities and look at the culture.”

Griffin admits that the Red Pill Expo is not in the business of providing medical advice.

