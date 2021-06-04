Advertisement

‘Red Pill Expo’ being hosted at The Monument

The convention, which travels across the nation, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and...
The convention, which travels across the nation, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about topics such as COVID-19.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An event called the Red Pill Expo is being held at The Monument over the weekend. The convention, which travels across the nation, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation about topics such as COVID-19.

A city-owned civic center, named after the prominent healthcare organization in western South Dakota, might be the last place you would expect to hear conspiracy theories about the worst pandemic in a century. But that’s what the Red Pill Expo plans to bring to Rapid City this weekend.

G. Edward Griffin is the founder of the Expo. He said that despite the positions his organization takes, they don’t think of themselves as a partisan group.

“We’ve got choices, we think, but not on the really important issues,” Griffin said. “This is precisely one of the things we’ll be talking about. People aren’t interested in who you’re going to vote for. They’re interested in what you’re going to vote for.”

The Red Pill Expo has said in the past that the pandemic, and ensuing medical regulations, are part of a plot for elites to seize global power.

Griffin said that South Dakota being what he calls an “open state” is what attracted the convention, and is grateful for the policies of Governor Kristi Noem.

“I totally admire everything she says and does, but she’ll soon be gone, that’s how politics works,” Griffin said. “There will be another governor, and who knows what that Governor is going to think. So, we look beyond the personalities and look at the culture.”

Griffin admits that the Red Pill Expo is not in the business of providing medical advice.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux San Hospital
Remains of 215 indigenous children found at Canadian Boarding School
Cyber-attack hits a major American company
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
Federal Judge blocks Gov. Noem lawsuit over fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
37-year-old Katrina Seay was trailed by police officers for over 321 miles before she was...
Bond set for Rapid City mom in kidnapping case
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

This is the first time in 21 months that pools have been open, as they were closed last summer...
Rapid City pools open for the summer
City making efforts to prevent summer scratching.
Mosquitos, preventing summer scratching
Kid's attending daycare.
Can’t work, daycare needs in Rapid City rise
Make A Wish cake
Box Elder teen gets a big surprise from South Dakota’s Make A Wish Foundation