Rapid City pools open for the summer

This is the first time in 21 months that pools have been open, as they were closed last summer...
This is the first time in 21 months that pools have been open, as they were closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The scorching heat may have made you want to visit a pool to cool off.

Today was the first day that all city pools in Rapid City were open for the season. The pool saw long lines of people looking to beat the heat. This is the first time in 21 months that pools have been open, as they were closed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City recreation specialist Emily Carstensen said that the opening of the pools feels like a return to normalcy.

”When we opened the swim center back up in September, we had people asking back then when COVID was still strong, ‘are you guys going to open the pools this summer?’ They were ready,” Carstensen said. “People really missed the pools last summer.”

Outdoor pools are open daily from noon to 6 PM.

