Mosquitos, preventing summer scratching

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of year where pesky mosquitoes come out to make people itch, scratch and swat in frustration.

Mosquitoes start to pop up during the late spring months and into the summer. Primarily, they are found in still water.

So, to get rid of them, the city places briquettes into still water around town, hoping to kill them.

The briquettes release a bacterium that targets mosquito larvae in particular, causing the insects to starve to death.

The briquettes are relatively non-toxic, and are a preventative measure to stop breeding before the pests become more prevalent.

The City’s Communications Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker, has scratched the surface of this issue many times.

“We’ll place those [briquettes] in standing room areas. Maybe culverts, maybe areas where we have pools of water that build up in our park, in our greenway areas. Again, it’s a control measure against mosquito larvae, during that stage. They usually last about 120 days. It’s a pretty effective measure.”

If the mosquito situation gets out of hand, like it has in previous summers, the crews will be forced to fog and spray in an effort to keep the critters at bay.

If that happens, the city will notify the public as the chemicals used can be toxic to pets.

City officials tell us the insects with the bothersome bite dominantly breed in backyard still water, like tires or plant pots.

So they ask that people make sure to dump out any standing water in their own yards.

