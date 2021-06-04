Advertisement

MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is...
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is congratulated by Andres Gimenez after Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout June.

Each of the 30 teams will host at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.

Teams will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season.

The teams also will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions.

Fans can find more information about the program and each team’s events at MLB.com/vaccine.

The website will continue to be updated as teams finalize their plans throughout the month.

Over the course of the pandemic, MLB ballparks have been utilized as mass vaccination sites, administering a total of more than 1 million shots.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux San Hospital
Remains of 215 indigenous children found at Canadian Boarding School
Cyber-attack hits a major American company
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
Federal Judge blocks Gov. Noem lawsuit over fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
37-year-old Katrina Seay was trailed by police officers for over 321 miles before she was...
Bond set for Rapid City mom in kidnapping case
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

This is the first time in 21 months that pools have been open, as they were closed last summer...
Rapid City pools open for the summer
The convention, which travels across the nation, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and...
‘Red Pill Expo’ being hosted at The Monument
City making efforts to prevent summer scratching.
Mosquitos, preventing summer scratching
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun
Kid's attending daycare.
Can’t work, daycare needs in Rapid City rise