Governor Noem announces meat-packing program

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Krist Noem and the Department Of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced The Meat Processing Grant Program, where $8 million dollars will be distributed to 99 businesses across the state.

16 of those grants will go toward new facilities in the hopes of breaking up the monopoly run by large-scale operations like Tyson and Smithfield Foods.

Noem also announced plans to join the Multi-State Cooperative Interstate Shipment Program which would allow local processing plants to sell meat and poultry outside of the state.

