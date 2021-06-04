COVID-19 numbers on Friday in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,524.

Two deaths were reported bringing the South Dakota’s death toll to 2022.

Lawrence County reported 3 new cases, and Pennington County reported 1 new case.

Hospitalizations have increased by three, bringing the total to 37.

According to CDC data, 55.00% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.80% have completed the full vaccine series.

