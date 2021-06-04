Can’t work, daycare needs in Rapid City rise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic enforced that families be together at home. Meaning, children were consistently under watch, and with little need for daycare services during that time, facilities closed. Now that Mom and Dad are going back to work, what are kids expected to do?

YMCA Interim CEO, Keiz Larson, acknowledges the dilemma.

“We noticed that many of the surrounding childcares were closing. Unfortunately, what that has done for Rapid City has made a very limited number of childcares that are currently operating in our community. Rapid City has a huge workforce of both parents in the work environment and childcare becomes a huge need for that,” says Larson.

For children under five, the YMCA has been at capacity, 300 kids, since February. Their waitlist, as of now, consists of 115 parents that need their kids supervised.

“Parents have the need for childcare throughout the year, because of their jobs. As the child progresses through the developmental stages our curriculum and instruction meet those needs,” says Larson. “They’ll be involved in physical activities. They’ll be involved in gross motor development. They have academics. They start letters, numbers, colors and all of that great stuff in our childcare program.”

Daycares give kids a chance to learn, grow and prosper while their parents are out providing for them.

“We are getting a great response from parents and feeling much more comfortable with putting their children in daycare at the camp. We went from 160 kids to 300 this particular summer,” says Larson.

With many daycares around town full, where do parents turn to support their families?

