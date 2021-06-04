2021 Summer Nights season is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

After taking a hiatus last year due to the COVID pandemic, Summer Nights kicked off again this year to a big crowd.

For over 10 years Summer Nights has brought live music to downtown and local artist Brandon Jones helped kick it off.

Judd Nielson the President of Summer Nights Board says the reason he and his fellow volunteers come out every Thursday is to see the smiles and joy the community as a whole gets from Summer Nights and how the event that started in 2008 has inspired communities across the Black Hills.

“This is every week and every community around us is copying it so we must be doing something right. And I think that and you can see it with people showing up this early,” Judd Nielsen, Summer Nights, says

32 Below takes the stage on 7th street Next week. Summer Nights runs until Sep 2.

