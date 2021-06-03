Advertisement

Toasty temperatures taking over Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another mild night is on tap with clear skies. Lows will range from the 50s to the 60s by time the sun comes up in the morning. The heat will crank up through the day as many of us will end up in the 90s. A few spots on the plains and in northeast Wyoming could flirt with the triple digits! Some record highs are expected to be broken. An isolated storm will be possible from Sheridan into southeast Montana and northwest South Dakota.

Another hot day will start the weekend. Saturday will have highs in the 90s yet again. Some spots flirting with 100°+. We will come close to breaking more record highs to begin the weekend. Storms will pop up during the later afternoon and evening hours in northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Some storms could become strong and perhaps severe if you live in the northern hills and northwest South Dakota.

A little break from the heat is expected on Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s with continued sunshine. Monday will have the heat return with highs near 90°. A shower or storm will be possible in the later afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday will be in the 80s and 90s again, but will feature a better storm chance. Some could become strong to severe during the later afternoon hours. Well above normal temperatures continue next week and into the following weekend.

