Advertisement

Texas high school holds graduation in dark after storm knocks out power

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The class of 2021 at Anderson High School in Austin, Texas, will never forget its graduation ceremony in the dark.

Actually, there was some ambient light thanks to attendees turning on their cell phone flashlights.

The commencement went ahead after severe thunderstorms in the area knocked out power to the sports complex where the ceremony was being held Wednesday night.

School officials refused to give up and used a megaphone since the sound system wasn’t available.

They were also unable to livestream the event.

Local utility Austin Energy apologized for the outage and confirmed on Twitter about an hour later that power had been restored to the venue.

The principal’s message to graduates at the ceremony was “We can persevere through anything.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux San Hospital
Remains of 215 indigenous children found at Canadian Boarding School
Cyber-attack hits a major American company
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
Federal Judge blocks Gov. Noem lawsuit over fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
37-year-old Katrina Seay was trailed by police officers for over 321 miles before she was...
Bond set for Rapid City mom in kidnapping case
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

This is the first time in 21 months that pools have been open, as they were closed last summer...
Rapid City pools open for the summer
The convention, which travels across the nation, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and...
‘Red Pill Expo’ being hosted at The Monument
City making efforts to prevent summer scratching.
Mosquitos, preventing summer scratching
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun
Kid's attending daycare.
Can’t work, daycare needs in Rapid City rise