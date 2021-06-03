Advertisement

Remains of 215 indigenous children found at Canadian Boarding School

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week, the bodies of 215 indigenous boarding school students were found in the city of Kamloops, British Columbia.

Government run boarding schools in the US and Canada were part of a systematic attempt to assimilate indigenous students.

Rapid City’s Sioux San Hospital used to be one of those boarding schools, and during historical research, the remains of 50 children were found in the area.

Local groups have banded together to memorialize and grieve the loss of these children.

Now, on the steps of the old boarding school, the group is placing shoes to memorialize the lost school children.

By Thursday afternoon, 40 shoes had been placed. However, the groups plan to place 215 pairs of shoes, one pair for each of the Canadian children.

A Team member of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project, Lafawn Janis, is asking the public for help.

”We are bringing shoes here and would like to invite the community as well to come place children’s shoes on the steps here, where the original boarding was here in Rapid City as well. We hope to get up to 215, and then tomorrow night we will a prayer at 6:15, right here. Our hearts are with them,” says Janis, “these children never had a chance.”

Some of the remains found are thought to be children as young as 3... and officials believe there are more victims who are unaccounted for.

