Advertisement

Ransomware attacks easy to execute, says cybersecurity expert

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Governor Kristi Noem discussed the cyberattack on the JBS meat processing plants Thursday. The company was the victim of a ransomware attack that posed a threat to the U.S. food supply.

Work was halted Tuesday at the meat processing plants across the nation due to a suspected Russian ransomware attack. JBS is the top beef producer in the country, making this attack critical to the U.S. food industry. Meat prices could start to go up because of the temporary shutdown.

Governor Kristi Noem spoke about the cyberattack while announcing a grant for South Dakota meat processors.

“We’ve seen hackers come in and be able to impact over 20% of our nation’s capacity just by going after their computer systems, and that’s a real threat to us, too,” Noem said.

Operation resumed Wednesday after the meatpacker said it resolved the issue. But experts say that this kind of ransomware attack is simple, and it may not be long before something like this is attempted again.

Nathan Belcher, an information security analyst at South Dakota Mines, said that there are precautions companies can take to prevent cyberattacks.

“Things like keeping your software up to date, not clicking links that you didn’t solicit,” Belcher said. “Especially e-mails coming in. Things you didn’t expect, or you don’t know who it’s from, don’t open attachments or links.”

Belcher said that businesses should be prepared for attacks by making sure their software is backed up and having a response plan.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux San Hospital
Remains of 215 indigenous children found at Canadian Boarding School
Cyber-attack hits a major American company
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
Federal Judge blocks Gov. Noem lawsuit over fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
37-year-old Katrina Seay was trailed by police officers for over 321 miles before she was...
Bond set for Rapid City mom in kidnapping case
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

This is the first time in 21 months that pools have been open, as they were closed last summer...
Rapid City pools open for the summer
The convention, which travels across the nation, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and...
‘Red Pill Expo’ being hosted at The Monument
City making efforts to prevent summer scratching.
Mosquitos, preventing summer scratching
Kid's attending daycare.
Can’t work, daycare needs in Rapid City rise
Make A Wish cake
Box Elder teen gets a big surprise from South Dakota’s Make A Wish Foundation