Post 22 hosts open house for fans and alumni Fitzgerald Stadium

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The upgrades are complete at Fitzgerald Stadium, and Post 22 is showing off the new field in an open house on June, 2.

Fans and former players have the chance to see the new turf-field and the all-new seating at the stadium.

Crews worked through the winter to have “the Fitz” ready for play this year, and now with a new field, alumni of the storied Legion baseball team are looking to the future as a new generation of Hardhats can continue on the tradition of Post 22 baseball on a field that is loved.

“It’s mindboggling. It is beautiful. It has to be the coolest field in the country there is a lot of pride here,” said Garrett Rice, a Post 22 Alum.

The night was celebrated with a game featuring Post 22 Alumni.

