Near Record High Temperatures Friday and Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will bring hot and mostly dry weather today through the weekend into early next week.

High temperatures will soar into the 90s Friday and Saturday, with record highs possible both days.

A weather system will ride the top of the ridge and travel from Montana into North Dakota Saturday afternoon and evening. That system might generate an isolated thunderstorm or two, but most of that activity will be in northwest South Dakota on north.

