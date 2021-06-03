Advertisement

Near Record High Temperatures Friday and Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will bring hot and mostly dry weather today through the weekend into early next week.

High temperatures will soar into the 90s Friday and Saturday, with record highs possible both days.

A weather system will ride the top of the ridge and travel from Montana into North Dakota Saturday afternoon and evening. That system might generate an isolated thunderstorm or two, but most of that activity will be in northwest South Dakota on north.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux San Hospital
Remains of 215 indigenous children found at Canadian Boarding School
Cyber-attack hits a major American company
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
Federal Judge blocks Gov. Noem lawsuit over fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
37-year-old Katrina Seay was trailed by police officers for over 321 miles before she was...
Bond set for Rapid City mom in kidnapping case
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

Warmest temperatures of the year today and tomorrow
Today and tomorrow are expected to be the warmest days in Rapid City since last summer.
Warmest temperatures of the year expected for Rapid City
HOT
Toasty temperatures taking over Friday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast