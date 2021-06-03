Feeding Rapid City children, 7-day meal packs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the pandemic, Youth and Family services was handing out seven day meal packs, making sure children still got meals even while learning virtually.

Now, thanks to a USDA waiver, they can continue that during the summer.

YFS expects to hand out 400 bags a week at their new location off Monroe Street.

The meal bags include enough food for seven days and contain three types of food - dry, cold and fruit.

The nutrition services director for YFS, Darcie Decker, says that the program is available for anyone under the age of 18, and she calls it a drive up kind of service.

”There’s no income guidelines required on any of these programs. Our doors are open. Basically, our curb is open. Our sidewalk’s open. That’s where we provide the food at,” says Decker.

A partnership with Meals on Wheels also allows anyone 60 or older to receive a meal pack, although the food is geared more toward children.

”We try to do kid friendly menus. So, we have chicken drumsticks. We have hamburger patties. We have corndogs. We’re going to be doing that. Kid’s love corndogs. Then, a lot of fresh fruit. A lot of fresh fruit - apples, oranges, bananas, pears, grapes,” says Decker.

Meal bags can be picked up every Wednesday night between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. until August 18.

A child does not have to be present to receive a bag.

