Deadwood is making rules for sports wagering

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is in the process of establishing rules for its newest gambling addition: sports wagering.

Last week the first of two public meetings took place with an eye toward getting rules in place. The goal is to let casinos begin applying for a license on July 1st.

The second round of rules will be discussed on July 14th so that sports wagering can begin around the first of September in time for fall sports.

”It should be pretty exciting and be great for Deadwood; It should bring some additional folks in times of the year that are traditionally a little slower for us. So, we think it’s going to be just a nice addition to Deadwood,” said Mike Rodman, Executive Director of Deadwood Gaming Association

Sports betting rules will exclude high school games and betting on any South Dakota collegiate teams.

