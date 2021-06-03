Advertisement

Deadwood is making rules for sports wagering

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is in the process of establishing rules for its newest gambling addition: sports wagering.

Last week the first of two public meetings took place with an eye toward getting rules in place. The goal is to let casinos begin applying for a license on July 1st.

The second round of rules will be discussed on July 14th so that sports wagering can begin around the first of September in time for fall sports.

”It should be pretty exciting and be great for Deadwood; It should bring some additional folks in times of the year that are traditionally a little slower for us. So, we think it’s going to be just a nice addition to Deadwood,” said Mike Rodman, Executive Director of Deadwood Gaming Association

Sports betting rules will exclude high school games and betting on any South Dakota collegiate teams.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux San Hospital
Remains of 215 indigenous children found at Canadian Boarding School
Cyber-attack hits a major American company
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
Federal Judge blocks Gov. Noem lawsuit over fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
37-year-old Katrina Seay was trailed by police officers for over 321 miles before she was...
Bond set for Rapid City mom in kidnapping case
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

This is the first time in 21 months that pools have been open, as they were closed last summer...
Rapid City pools open for the summer
The convention, which travels across the nation, is known for spreading conspiracy theories and...
‘Red Pill Expo’ being hosted at The Monument
City making efforts to prevent summer scratching.
Mosquitos, preventing summer scratching
Kid's attending daycare.
Can’t work, daycare needs in Rapid City rise
Make A Wish cake
Box Elder teen gets a big surprise from South Dakota’s Make A Wish Foundation