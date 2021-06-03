Advertisement

Cyber-attack hits a major American company

By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Yet another cyber-attack on a major U.S. company. This time, hackers shut down nine U-S beef processing plants and it could mean you’ll have a harder time finding the meat at your local grocer.

Isabel Rosales is in Washington with a cyber-security expert who says this should be a wake-up call for companies to put in the work and money to prevent these imminent attacks.

