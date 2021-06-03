Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers on Thursday in South Dakota

(KLTV)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,504.

One death was reported bringing the South Dakota’s death toll to 2020.

Corson, Butte, Custer, Pennington, Fall River, Jones and Haakon counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations have decreased by seven, bringing the total to 34.

According to CDC data, 54.91% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.70% have completed the full vaccine series.

