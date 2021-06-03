COVID-19 numbers on Thursday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There were 15 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,504.

One death was reported bringing the South Dakota’s death toll to 2020.

Corson, Butte, Custer, Pennington, Fall River, Jones and Haakon counties reported 1 new case each.

Hospitalizations have decreased by seven, bringing the total to 34.

According to CDC data, 54.91% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 49.70% have completed the full vaccine series.

