Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Zucchini Tomato Side Dish

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a side dish that pairs perfectly with all your grilled foods this summer season. Or, this would be a great topping on certain types of steak, particularly flank or skirt steak, maybe even a chuck.

In a large skillet, sauté a medium sliced zucchini with 2 or 3 slices of red onion and a dash of salt in olive oil until vegetables are crisp-tender. Gently stir in a small can of V8 Juice (use low sodium), a half cup of halved grape or cherry tomatoes and a half teaspoon of dried basil. Add a dash of pepper. Cook until liquid is mostly evaporated.

When ready to serve, top with real bacon bits and a bit of sharp cheddar cheese, if desired.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux San Hospital
Remains of 215 indigenous children found at Canadian Boarding School
Cyber-attack hits a major American company
Fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
Federal Judge blocks Gov. Noem lawsuit over fireworks at Mt. Rushmore
37-year-old Katrina Seay was trailed by police officers for over 321 miles before she was...
Bond set for Rapid City mom in kidnapping case
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Latest News

Grilling with Eric - Texas Style Steak
Grilling with Eric - Texas Style Steak
Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Balsamic Chicken
Cooking with Eric - Strawberry Balsamic Chicken
Cooking with Eric - Penne with Vodka Cream Sauce
Cooking with Eric - Penne with Vodka Cream Sauce
Cooking Beef with Eric - Sloppy Joe Bunners
Cooking Beef with Eric - Sloppy Joe Bunners