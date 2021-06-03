Cooking with Eric - Zucchini Tomato Side Dish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a side dish that pairs perfectly with all your grilled foods this summer season. Or, this would be a great topping on certain types of steak, particularly flank or skirt steak, maybe even a chuck.

In a large skillet, sauté a medium sliced zucchini with 2 or 3 slices of red onion and a dash of salt in olive oil until vegetables are crisp-tender. Gently stir in a small can of V8 Juice (use low sodium), a half cup of halved grape or cherry tomatoes and a half teaspoon of dried basil. Add a dash of pepper. Cook until liquid is mostly evaporated.

When ready to serve, top with real bacon bits and a bit of sharp cheddar cheese, if desired.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.