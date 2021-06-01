Advertisement

Rapid City’s summer water restrictions begin

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Happy June. Rapid City’s annual mandatory water conservation measures are beginning.

As of today, June 1, daily watering of outdoor plants is prohibited between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days, and even-numbered addresses are allowed to water on even-numbered calendar days. 

No outside watering is allowed on the 31st day of any month.

The impact of these water conservation measures is reflected in the average daily use of water per person in Rapid City. Prior to implementation of the annual water conservation measures, the average daily use of water per person in Rapid City was 168 gallons. By 2020, the average daily use of water per person in Rapid City was 120 gallons. A ‘Please Use Water Wisely’ pyramid of 168 water jugs, reflecting the daily use of water per person in the 1990s, is on display at the Mountain View Water Treatment Plant.

