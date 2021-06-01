“Now Hiring” signs becoming more popular around town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Memorial Day officially kicked off the summer tourism season, but a lot of local businesses are still struggling to find help to fill those extra hours.

It’s a familiar sight to see “now hiring” signs displayed outside of businesses, but instead of eventually being taken down, more signs continue to pop up.

This points to the fact that there are more jobs available than people applying.

Abigail Nanney, the Assistant Manager of Millstone Family Restaurant, says despite having a strong core group of workers, the restaurant is struggling to find summer help.

“Not very many applications and the ones that do sometimes get hired never show up. Some show up for a day or two then never come back,” said Nanney.

She noticed the issue started after the restaurant closed for 3 weeks at the beginning of the pandemic.

“After that, it was kind of few and far between we even got applications and since then we’ve picked up a few more core members, but it’s been a struggle to find enough to get through,” said Nanney.

Millstone Family Restaurant has yet to transition from its winter hours to summer hours.

“A lot of businesses have shortened hours due to hiring issues,” said Nanney, “I don’t know. It seems like there are people. It seems like you would want to work. Want to have a job. Have money, but it doesn’t seem to be a thing anymore.”

