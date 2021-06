(Gray News) - Moderna is filing for a Biologics License Application with the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday morning.

The vaccine is currently being used in the U.S. under emergency authorization.

This morning, we announced that we have initiated the rolling submission process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the U.S. FDA for our #mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Read more: https://t.co/IQJaE8ONTp pic.twitter.com/B9gQnV7sfo — Moderna (@moderna_tx) June 1, 2021

