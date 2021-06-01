Advertisement

Local Fleet Farm participates in “Taps Across America”

FleetFarm
FleetFarm(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This Memorial Day, a crowd gathered outside Rapid City’s Fleet Farm.

The store took part in the second annual “Taps Across America” and observed a moment of silence followed by a bugler playing “Taps.”

The sales manager of the store, Sara Holso, says they are very proud to be one of the Fleet Farms that participates in this event.

She believes it’s a great way to honor veterans and receives a great response from the community.

“We just had a couple of customers come up to us as I was walking out in tears because they thought this was so exciting and it was very heartfelt. They loved it,” said Holso.

The Rapid City store is 1of 5 that participated in “Taps Across America.”

