Isolated Thunderstorms Today; Mini Heat Wave Late in the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A surface trough and upper level disturbance are bringing a band of isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. This activity will weaken or dissipate, but additional isolated thunderstorms will develop over southwest South Dakota later this afternoon.

A strong upper level ridge of high pressure will build east from the Rockies later this week. This will result in a major warm-up with the hottest temperatures so far this season expected by the end of the week. 90s are expected.

The ridge will break down slightly this weekend, with isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday night and Sunday night, but more widespread storms and cooler temperatures are likely by the middle of next week.

