Advertisement

Girl celebrates birthday with Lion King death cake

By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A sad movie scene served as the inspiration for a three-year-old girl’s birthday cake.

Leona Feigh loves the Lion King and asked for her birthday cake to feature a very specific scene from the movie with her favorite character, Mufasa.

“I felt really embarrassed asking because I thought they would think that I was a horrible parent,” Leona’s mother Alison Feigh said.

Leona wanted the moment that’s been ripping hearts out since the movie was first released - Mufasa’s death.

Leona’s uncle Casey Feigh says comedy is important in their family and that she is “already figuring that out.”

Rosalie Davis, a baker at Thirsty Whale Bakery, brought the unique request to life.

“Normally, the three-year-old cakes don’t have dead characters on them,” she said.

Davis says the person asking for the cake is probably “more interesting than the cake” and wants to meet Leona.

Leona’s popularity has grown beyond just cake bakers in Minneapolis.

Her uncle’s tweet about her cake has over 750,000 likes.

“I’ve been joking that every year she’s got to go more viral,” he said.

Leona already knows what she wants for her birthday. A Cinderella cake featuring the evil stepmother.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Laughlin is arrested
Police arrest murder suspect
In the last 27 days, 24 children in South Dakota have gone missing according to state officials.
24 kids in South Dakota have gone missing just in May
Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD
Jeremiah Seay, a five-year-old boy, and Zyriah Seay, a 9-year-old girl are believed to have...
UPDATE: Amber Alert issued in South Dakota for two children last seen near Rapid City
Police have released a new digitally enhanced photo of the boy whose body was found by a hiker...
Unidentified boy’s body found on trail near Las Vegas

Latest News

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech
A memo by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas marked the end of the “Migrant...
US formally ends policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin makes appearance on federal charges in Floyd’s death
Free meals
RCAS once again doing free Summer meals for anyone under 18